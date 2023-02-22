Woojoo's family is suddenly forced to move after the news of her estranged father's death. Woojoo becomes homeless overnight and decides on revenge for all the injustices she has been put through. However, her supposed foe, Dongjin, is a heart-wrenchingly lonely and gentle soul. Will she be able to see her revenge plan through?more
Woojoo's family is suddenly forced to move after the news of her ...More
Starring: Kim Young-kwangLee Sung-kyungSung-joon
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Woojoo's family is suddenly forced to move after the news of her estranged father's death. Woojoo becomes homeless overnight and decides on revenge for all the injustices she has been put through. However, her supposed foe, Dongjin, is a heart-wrenchingly lonely and gentle soul. Will she be able to see her revenge plan through?
Starring: Kim Young-kwangLee Sung-kyungSung-joonAhn Hee-yeonKim Ye-won
About this Show
Call It Love
Woojoo's family is suddenly forced to move after the news of her estranged father's death. Woojoo becomes homeless overnight and decides on revenge for all the injustices she has been put through. However, her supposed foe, Dongjin, is a heart-wrenchingly lonely and gentle soul. Will she be able to see her revenge plan through?
Starring: Kim Young-kwangLee Sung-kyungSung-joonAhn Hee-yeonKim Ye-won