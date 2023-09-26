Elvira Clancy is feeling a little unfulfilled; although she adores her new job writing obituaries, she finds herself being paid per obituary overnight; when she accidentally kills someone in town, she discovers she might have untapped bloodlust.more
Elvira Clancy is feeling a little unfulfilled; although she adore...More
Starring: Siobhan CullenMichael SmileyRonan Raftery
Creator: Ray Lawlor
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Elvira Clancy is feeling a little unfulfilled; although she adores her new job writing obituaries, she finds herself being paid per obituary overnight; when she accidentally kills someone in town, she discovers she might have untapped bloodlust.
Starring: Siobhan CullenMichael SmileyRonan RafteryDanielle GalliganDavid Ganly
Creator: Ray Lawlor
About this Show
Obituary
Elvira Clancy is feeling a little unfulfilled; although she adores her new job writing obituaries, she finds herself being paid per obituary overnight; when she accidentally kills someone in town, she discovers she might have untapped bloodlust.
Starring: Siobhan CullenMichael SmileyRonan RafteryDanielle GalliganDavid Ganly
Creator: Ray Lawlor