About this Show
Lies Hidden in My Garden
Wealthy Moon Joo Ran (Kim Tae Hee) lives a tranquil life as a housewife married to a doctor. Their peaceful existence is shattered when Joo Ran notices a strange smell in their backyard. This prompts her to investigate her husband and eventually meet Choo Sang Eun (Lim Ji Yeon). Unlike Joo Ran, Sang Eun grew up in poverty and struggles financially. Living in a shabby apartment with her abusive husband, Sang Eun’s life is a nightmare. Her misery intensifies until she receives a phone call informing her that her husband is dead. As Joo Ran and Sang Eun’s lives intersect, they uncover shocking truths that bind their fates together. This drama series was based on a novel by Kim Jin Yeong.
Starring: Kim Tae-heeLim Ji-yeonKim Sung-ohChoi Jae-rimJeong Un-seon