Six months after their sudden breakup, Deniz and Güne? run into each other hours before a mysterious message appears on their phones, sending them on an unexpected journey.more
Six months after their sudden breakup, Deniz and Güne? run into e...More
Starring: Sezin AkbaşoğullarıBarış ArduçFatih Al
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Six months after their sudden breakup, Deniz and Güne? run into each other hours before a mysterious message appears on their phones, sending them on an unexpected journey.
Starring: Sezin AkbaşoğullarıBarış ArduçFatih AlHande Erçel
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Six months after their sudden breakup, Deniz and Güne? run into each other hours before a mysterious message appears on their phones, sending them on an unexpected journey.
Starring: Sezin AkbaşoğullarıBarış ArduçFatih AlHande Erçel