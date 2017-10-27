The SquareThe Square

The Palme d’Or winner at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, this satire follows an art museum curator who deals with a number of personal issues while preparing for a controversial new exhibition. Starring Claes Bang, Elisabeth Moss and Dominic West. Written and directed by Ruben Östlund.more

The Palme d’Or winner at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, this sati...More

Starring: Christopher LæssøClaes BangDominic West

Director: Ruben Ostlund

RComedyInternationalDramaMovie2017
  • 5.1
  • hd

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The Square - Trailer

About this Movie

The Square

The Palme d’Or winner at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, this satire follows an art museum curator who deals with a number of personal issues while preparing for a controversial new exhibition. Starring Claes Bang, Elisabeth Moss and Dominic West. Written and directed by Ruben Östlund.

Starring: Christopher LæssøClaes BangDominic WestElisabeth MossTerry Notary

Director: Ruben Ostlund

RComedyInternationalDramaMovie2017
  • 5.1
  • hd

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