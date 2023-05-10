Original • 1 season available (8 episodes)

Time SwitchTime Switch

Paz is a self-centered influencer who arrives in the town of Água-Marinha, where she clashes with a local activist and is “canceled” for offensive insults. One hundred years earlier, in 1922, Cecília is facing a forced marriage — a life she doesn't want — in Água-Marinha after her parents’ death. Mysteriously, the universe gives the two women an exit as they are swapped into each other’s bodies.more

Paz is a self-centered influencer who arrives in the town of Água...More

Starring: Mari OliveiraSol MenezzesMartha Nowill

Creator: Ariana Saiegh

TVMAFantasyInternationalDramaTV Series2023
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

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EpisodesWatch in PortugueseDetails
Dois TemposInternational, Drama • TV Series (2023)

About this Show

Time Switch

Paz is a self-centered influencer who arrives in the town of Água-Marinha, where she clashes with a local activist and is “canceled” for offensive insults. One hundred years earlier, in 1922, Cecília is facing a forced marriage — a life she doesn't want — in Água-Marinha after her parents’ death. Mysteriously, the universe gives the two women an exit as they are swapped into each other’s bodies.

Starring: Mari OliveiraSol MenezzesMartha NowillLeonardo BianchiPaulo Rocha

Creator: Ariana Saiegh

TVMAFantasyInternationalDramaTV Series2023
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

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