Amber, a brilliant thief, arrives on Isla Esperanza with the aim of stealing the valuable Tiara of Santa Águeda, but her plan is complicated by the unexpected reappearance of Rui, her former partner who did not hesitate to betray her in the past. Now, the hardest thing will be to trust each other and accept that love may be the biggest treasure of their lives.more
Amber, a brilliant thief, arrives on Isla Esperanza with the aim ...More
Starring: Silvia AlonsoÁlex GonzálezAsier Etxeandia
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Amber, a brilliant thief, arrives on Isla Esperanza with the aim of stealing the valuable Tiara of Santa Águeda, but her plan is complicated by the unexpected reappearance of Rui, her former partner who did not hesitate to betray her in the past. Now, the hardest thing will be to trust each other and accept that love may be the biggest treasure of their lives.
About this Show
Suspicious Minds
Amber, a brilliant thief, arrives on Isla Esperanza with the aim of stealing the valuable Tiara of Santa Águeda, but her plan is complicated by the unexpected reappearance of Rui, her former partner who did not hesitate to betray her in the past. Now, the hardest thing will be to trust each other and accept that love may be the biggest treasure of their lives.