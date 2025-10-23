Gonzalo, a bar owner's son, keeps failing at nightlife ventures funded by his father; given one last chance with a new space, he partners with a self-proclaimed guru to open a coworking space, supervised by his sister Julia.more
Gonzalo, a bar owner's son, keeps failing at nightlife ventures f...More
Starring: Rober BodegasAlberto CasadoAura Garrido
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Gonzalo, a bar owner's son, keeps failing at nightlife ventures funded by his father; given one last chance with a new space, he partners with a self-proclaimed guru to open a coworking space, supervised by his sister Julia.
Starring: Rober BodegasAlberto CasadoAura GarridoLuis BermejoVictoria Martín
About this Show
Entrepreneurs
Gonzalo, a bar owner's son, keeps failing at nightlife ventures funded by his father; given one last chance with a new space, he partners with a self-proclaimed guru to open a coworking space, supervised by his sister Julia.
Starring: Rober BodegasAlberto CasadoAura GarridoLuis BermejoVictoria Martín