The troubled Crown Prince Sajo Hyeon (Park Ji Hoon) has a dark secret: he has a charming but flawed alter ego named Ak Hee, who works in an unassuming downtown store. Sparks fly when the Prince meets Yeon Wol (Hong Ye Ji), a vengeful descendant of a fallen royal family. She’s on a mission to kill the King, but loses her memory in a trap and ends up as the Prince’s concubine. Will she recover her memories and carry out her deadly mission? And could she help heal – and find love with – the tormented prince?more
The troubled Crown Prince Sajo Hyeon (Park Ji Hoon) has a dark se...More
Starring: Park Ji-hoonHong YejiHwang Hee
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The troubled Crown Prince Sajo Hyeon (Park Ji Hoon) has a dark secret: he has a charming but flawed alter ego named Ak Hee, who works in an unassuming downtown store. Sparks fly when the Prince meets Yeon Wol (Hong Ye Ji), a vengeful descendant of a fallen royal family. She’s on a mission to kill the King, but loses her memory in a trap and ends up as the Prince’s concubine. Will she recover her memories and carry out her deadly mission? And could she help heal – and find love with – the tormented prince?
Starring: Park Ji-hoonHong YejiHwang HeeJi WooKim Dong-won
About this Show
Love Song for Illusion
The troubled Crown Prince Sajo Hyeon (Park Ji Hoon) has a dark secret: he has a charming but flawed alter ego named Ak Hee, who works in an unassuming downtown store. Sparks fly when the Prince meets Yeon Wol (Hong Ye Ji), a vengeful descendant of a fallen royal family. She’s on a mission to kill the King, but loses her memory in a trap and ends up as the Prince’s concubine. Will she recover her memories and carry out her deadly mission? And could she help heal – and find love with – the tormented prince?
Starring: Park Ji-hoonHong YejiHwang HeeJi WooKim Dong-won