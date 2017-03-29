Margaret Wells struggles to reconcile her roles as brothel owner and mother to daughters Charlotte and Lucy. When her business comes under attack from Lydia Quigley, a rival madam with a ruthless streak, Margaret must fight back even if it means losing her family and possibly her life.more
Margaret Wells struggles to reconcile her roles as brothel owner ...More
Starring: Samantha MortonLesley ManvilleJessica Brown Findlay
Creators: Moira BuffiniAlison Newman
Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.
Margaret Wells struggles to reconcile her roles as brothel owner and mother to daughters Charlotte and Lucy. When her business comes under attack from Lydia Quigley, a rival madam with a ruthless streak, Margaret must fight back even if it means losing her family and possibly her life.
Starring: Samantha MortonLesley ManvilleJessica Brown FindlayLiv TylerAlfie Allen
Creators: Moira BuffiniAlison Newman
About this Show
Harlots
Margaret Wells struggles to reconcile her roles as brothel owner and mother to daughters Charlotte and Lucy. When her business comes under attack from Lydia Quigley, a rival madam with a ruthless streak, Margaret must fight back even if it means losing her family and possibly her life.
Starring: Samantha MortonLesley ManvilleJessica Brown FindlayLiv TylerAlfie Allen
Creators: Moira BuffiniAlison Newman