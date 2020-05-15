This is the definitive Pride and Prejudice starring Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle. Witty Elizabeth Bennet charms smouldering, haughty Darcy against a backdrop of a picture postcard countryside, small-town assembly rooms and stately English homes.more
This is the definitive Pride and Prejudice starring Colin Firth a...More
Starring: Colin FirthJennifer EhleCrispin Bonham-Carter
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This is the definitive Pride and Prejudice starring Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle. Witty Elizabeth Bennet charms smouldering, haughty Darcy against a backdrop of a picture postcard countryside, small-town assembly rooms and stately English homes.
Starring: Colin FirthJennifer EhleCrispin Bonham-CarterSusannah HarkerJulia Sawalha
About this Show
Pride and Prejudice
This is the definitive Pride and Prejudice starring Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle. Witty Elizabeth Bennet charms smouldering, haughty Darcy against a backdrop of a picture postcard countryside, small-town assembly rooms and stately English homes.
Starring: Colin FirthJennifer EhleCrispin Bonham-CarterSusannah HarkerJulia Sawalha