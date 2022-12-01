About this Show
May It Please the Court (Eng)
Noh Chakhee, the ace lawyer with the highest winning rate in the big law firm, Jangsan, becomes a public defender of Jeongha overnight. She becomes involved with a unique and eccentric public defender, Jwa Sibaek, and takes on a serial murder case of wealthy men. Can she defend the criminal who killed her loved one in this legal mystery drama that aims to get to the bottom of a very old case?
Starring: Kim Hye EunLee Kyu-hyungJung Ryeo-wonJeong Jin-yeongPark So-jin