Original • 1 season available (12 episodes)

May It Please the Court (Eng)May It Please the Court (Eng)

Noh Chakhee, the ace lawyer with the highest winning rate in the big law firm, Jangsan, becomes a public defender of Jeongha overnight. She becomes involved with a unique and eccentric public defender, Jwa Sibaek, and takes on a serial murder case of wealthy men. Can she defend the criminal who killed her loved one in this legal mystery drama that aims to get to the bottom of a very old case?more

Noh Chakhee, the ace lawyer with the highest winning rate in the ...More

Starring: Kim Hye-EunLee Kyu-hyungJung Ryeo-won

InternationalDramaCrimeKoreanLegalTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

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EpisodesWatch in KoreanDetails
May It Please the CourtInternational, Drama • TV Series (2022)

About this Show

May It Please the Court (Eng)

Noh Chakhee, the ace lawyer with the highest winning rate in the big law firm, Jangsan, becomes a public defender of Jeongha overnight. She becomes involved with a unique and eccentric public defender, Jwa Sibaek, and takes on a serial murder case of wealthy men. Can she defend the criminal who killed her loved one in this legal mystery drama that aims to get to the bottom of a very old case?

Starring: Kim Hye-EunLee Kyu-hyungJung Ryeo-wonJeong Jin-yeongPark So-jin

InternationalDramaCrimeKoreanLegalTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

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