Original • 1 season available (8 episodes)

Wedding SeasonWedding Season

Katie and Stefan fall for each other at a wedding and begin an affair, despite Katie having a fiancé; two months later, at Katie's wedding, her new husband and his family are murdered; the police think Stefan did it, and he thinks Katie did it.more

Katie and Stefan fall for each other at a wedding and begin an af...More

Starring: Gavin DreaRosa SalazarJamie Michie

DramaComedyRomanceTV Series2022

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $6.99/mo*.

New subscribers only. *Free trial offer valid for new and eligible returning subscribers only. After free trial ends, subscription fees apply starting at $6.99/month (increasing to $7.99/month as of 10/10/2022) unless cancelled. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

BUNDLE WITH ANY HULU PLAN & SAVE
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+.Get all three.  
Details
GET THE DISNEY BUNDLE
Terms apply
EpisodesExtrasDetails

Wedding Season Trailer

About this Show

Wedding Season

Katie and Stefan fall for each other at a wedding and begin an affair, despite Katie having a fiancé; two months later, at Katie's wedding, her new husband and his family are murdered; the police think Stefan did it, and he thinks Katie did it.

Starring: Gavin DreaRosa SalazarJamie MichieGeorge WebsterJade Harrison

DramaComedyRomanceTV Series2022

You May Also Like

CandyTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2022)
Looking for AlaskaTVMA • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2019)
Only Murders in the BuildingTVMA • Comedy, Mystery • TV Series (2021)
CrushTVMA • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2022)
The DropoutTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2022)
Plan BTVMA • Comedy • Movie (2021)
A TeacherTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2020)
This FoolTVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2022)
The ValetTV14 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2022)
Fire IslandR • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2022)
El Galán: La TV Cambió, Él NoComedy, Drama • TV Series (2022)
The BearTVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2022)
The PatientTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2022)
ShrillTVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2019)
The PrincessAction, Drama • Movie (2022)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.^^
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$6.99/mo.
$12.99/mo.
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
^For current-season shows in the streaming library only
^^Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.