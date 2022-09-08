Katie and Stefan fall for each other at a wedding and begin an affair, despite Katie having a fiancé; two months later, at Katie's wedding, her new husband and his family are murdered; the police think Stefan did it, and he thinks Katie did it.more
Katie and Stefan fall for each other at a wedding and begin an af...More
Starring: Gavin DreaRosa SalazarJamie Michie
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Katie and Stefan fall for each other at a wedding and begin an affair, despite Katie having a fiancé; two months later, at Katie's wedding, her new husband and his family are murdered; the police think Stefan did it, and he thinks Katie did it.
About this Show
Wedding Season
Katie and Stefan fall for each other at a wedding and begin an affair, despite Katie having a fiancé; two months later, at Katie's wedding, her new husband and his family are murdered; the police think Stefan did it, and he thinks Katie did it.