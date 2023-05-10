Paz is a self-centered influencer who arrives in the town of Água-Marinha, where she clashes with a local activist and is “canceled” for offensive insults. One hundred years earlier, in 1922, Cecília is facing a forced marriage — a life she doesn't want — in Água-Marinha after her parents’ death. Mysteriously, the universe gives the two women an exit as they are swapped into each other’s bodies.more
Paz is a self-centered influencer who arrives in the town of Água...More
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Paz is a self-centered influencer who arrives in the town of Água-Marinha, where she clashes with a local activist and is “canceled” for offensive insults. One hundred years earlier, in 1922, Cecília is facing a forced marriage — a life she doesn't want — in Água-Marinha after her parents’ death. Mysteriously, the universe gives the two women an exit as they are swapped into each other’s bodies.
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Dois Tempos
Paz is a self-centered influencer who arrives in the town of Água-Marinha, where she clashes with a local activist and is “canceled” for offensive insults. One hundred years earlier, in 1922, Cecília is facing a forced marriage — a life she doesn't want — in Água-Marinha after her parents’ death. Mysteriously, the universe gives the two women an exit as they are swapped into each other’s bodies.