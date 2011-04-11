Revival of the iconic '70s series set in a London townhouse in the late 1930s. When Rose returns to Eaton Place as housekeeper she soon finds that in both 'upstairs' and 'downstairs' worlds lie a labyrinth of secrets, lies and scandal.more
Revival of the iconic '70s series set in a London townhouse in th...More
Starring: Keeley HawesEd StoppardJean Marsh
Creators: Heidi ThomasJean Marsh
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Revival of the iconic '70s series set in a London townhouse in the late 1930s. When Rose returns to Eaton Place as housekeeper she soon finds that in both 'upstairs' and 'downstairs' worlds lie a labyrinth of secrets, lies and scandal.
Starring: Keeley HawesEd StoppardJean MarshEileen AtkinsClaire Foy
Creators: Heidi ThomasJean Marsh
About this Show
Upstairs Downstairs
Revival of the iconic '70s series set in a London townhouse in the late 1930s. When Rose returns to Eaton Place as housekeeper she soon finds that in both 'upstairs' and 'downstairs' worlds lie a labyrinth of secrets, lies and scandal.
Starring: Keeley HawesEd StoppardJean MarshEileen AtkinsClaire Foy
Creators: Heidi ThomasJean Marsh