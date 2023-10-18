It was the social media scandal that captivated the nation and spawned a high court trial. British celebrity Coleen Rooney’s private Instagram stories about her and her family are being leaked to a newspaper without her knowledge but Coleen will go to extraordinary lengths to find the culprit.more
It was the social media scandal that captivated the nation and sp...More
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It was the social media scandal that captivated the nation and spawned a high court trial. British celebrity Coleen Rooney’s private Instagram stories about her and her family are being leaked to a newspaper without her knowledge but Coleen will go to extraordinary lengths to find the culprit.
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Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story
It was the social media scandal that captivated the nation and spawned a high court trial. British celebrity Coleen Rooney’s private Instagram stories about her and her family are being leaked to a newspaper without her knowledge but Coleen will go to extraordinary lengths to find the culprit.