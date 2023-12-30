Successful CEO, social media star, and mother Seo Jae Won's (Jang Na Ra) seemingly perfect life with husband Heo Sun Yeong (Son Ho Jun) is derailed when she is reunited with former classmate and friend Kwon Yun Jin (So Yi Hyun). Yun Jin is divorced, and her career is hanging by a thread. She is seemingly full of jealousy, and envies Jae Won’s joy-filled life. However, much darker secrets surround this trio, and threaten to throw all of their lives into a state of chaos. How will the truth unfold? Will it set Jae Won free – or spell her demise?more
Successful CEO, social media star, and mother Seo Jae Won's (Jang...More
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Successful CEO, social media star, and mother Seo Jae Won's (Jang Na Ra) seemingly perfect life with husband Heo Sun Yeong (Son Ho Jun) is derailed when she is reunited with former classmate and friend Kwon Yun Jin (So Yi Hyun). Yun Jin is divorced, and her career is hanging by a thread. She is seemingly full of jealousy, and envies Jae Won’s joy-filled life. However, much darker secrets surround this trio, and threaten to throw all of their lives into a state of chaos. How will the truth unfold? Will it set Jae Won free – or spell her demise?
About this Show
My Happy Ending
Successful CEO, social media star, and mother Seo Jae Won's (Jang Na Ra) seemingly perfect life with husband Heo Sun Yeong (Son Ho Jun) is derailed when she is reunited with former classmate and friend Kwon Yun Jin (So Yi Hyun). Yun Jin is divorced, and her career is hanging by a thread. She is seemingly full of jealousy, and envies Jae Won’s joy-filled life. However, much darker secrets surround this trio, and threaten to throw all of their lives into a state of chaos. How will the truth unfold? Will it set Jae Won free – or spell her demise?