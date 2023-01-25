About this Show
One Dollar Lawyer
The number of lawyers rises, yet people lose further trust in the judicial system. Courts are still hard for ordinary citizens to access, while the privileged can hire expensive lawyers to expunge their criminal records. But here comes a lawyer with a commission fee of just one dollar, committed to social justice and defending fundamental human rights. With odds stacked against him, this extraordinary defense lawyer confronts blindfolded justice and highly paid opposing counsel for his clients' rights.