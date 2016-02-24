Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
Korean
Popular TV
Descendants of the Sun
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2016)
Some relationships are fated to despite the challenges of time and place. Yoo Si Jin (Song Joong Ki), the leader of a Special Forces unit, meets trauma surgeon Kang Mo Yeon (Song Hye Kyo) in a hospital emergency room after Si Jin and his second-in-command, Seo Dae Young (Jin Goo), chase down a thief on their day off. Si Jin is immediately smitten with Mo Yeon, and he asks her out on a date. But Si Jin keeps getting called to duty when he is with Mo Yeon, and the two also realize that they have conflicting views about human life (he will kill to protect his country and she has to save lives at all costs). They decide to break off their budding relationship as a result. Dae Young also tries to break off his relationship with Army doctor Yoon Myung Ju (Kim Ji Won) because her father, Lt. General Yoon (Kang Shin Il), thinks Si Jin is a better match for his daughter. Si Jin and Dae Young are then deployed to the fictional war-torn country of Urk on a long-term assignment of helping the United Nations keep peace in the area. After repeatedly being passed over for a promotion because of her lack of connections, Mo Yeon gives up performing surgeries, loosening her principles somewhat to become a celebrity TV doctor and caring for VIP patients at the hospital. But when she refuses the sexual advances of the hospital chairman, Mo Yeon is picked to lead a medical team to staff a clinic in Urk! There, Mo Yeon unexpectedly reconnects with Si Jin. "Descendants of the Sun" is a 2016 South Korean drama series directed by Lee Eung Bok. The entire series was pre-produced prior to airing, which is a departure from how Korean dramas are typically produced. The stars and production team spent one month in Greece to film much of the series' storyline. The drama also is the first project for Song Joong Ki after finishing his mandatory two-year military service.
The Legend of the Blue Sea
TV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2016)
How can a mermaid from the Joseon era survive in modern society?
Shim Cheong (Jun Ji Hyun) is a mermaid who follows her one true love, a nobleman’s son named Kim Moon from the Joseon Dynasty, to modern-day Seoul. Moon’s modern doppelgänger is Heo Joon Jae (Lee Min Ho), a highly skilled scam artist who first becomes interested in Shim Cheong because of a jade bracelet worth $6 million that Shim Cheong wears.
With nowhere to go, Shim Cheong is taken in by Joon Jae, who also finds his con partners, Jo Nam Doo (Lee Hee Joon) and Tae Oh (Shin Won Ho), hiding out in his home from a vengeful past victim of their scams. Shim Cheong discovers a rival for Joon Jae’s heart in Cha Shi Ah (Shin Hye Sun), a researcher at KAIST who deals with ancient artifacts.
When a dangerous killer named Ma Dae Young (Sung Dong Il) sent by Joon Jae’s stepmother who wants to make her own son the heir to Joon Jae’s fortunes, can Shim Cheong survive her strange new environment while also helping Joon Jae avoid the dangers that await him?
“The Legend of the Blue Sea” is a 2016-2017 South Korean drama series directed by Jin Hyuk. The story is inspired by a historical tale about a mermaid contained in a short story anthology known as Eou Yadam by Joseon-era scholar Yu Mong In.
This drama marks the last acting role for superstar Lee Min Ho before he entered his mandatory two-year military service and the first acting role for Jun Ji Hyun after giving birth to her first child. Parts of the drama series were filmed on the Pacific island of Palau and in Spain.
Oh My Venus
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2015)
When you go from the top of the pecking order in the looks department in high school and then fall to the bottom in adulthood, is it possible to get back on top? Kang Joo Eun (Shin Min Ah) was envied by every girl and desired by every boy in high school as the Daejeon Venus because of her pretty face and killer figure. Despite coming from a poor family, Joo Eun was determined to go to law school and become an attorney. At age 33, she has achieved her professional goals and has been in a stable relationship with her high school boyfriend, Im Woo Sik (Jung Gyu Woon), for 15 years. But she has let herself go over the years and is now overweight and often disregarded and overlooked by society and her coworkers. On the plane ride back from a quick business trip to the United States, Joo Eun has an embarrassing run-in with Kim Yeong Ho (So Ji Sub) and his two sidekicks, Jang Joon Seong (Sung Hoon) and Kim Ji Woong (Henry). Yeong Ho is a celebrity personal trainer who is involved in a scandal in the United States and forced to flee to Korea until things cool down. But his wealthy family has other plans for him. As soon as they discover that he is back in Korea, his grandmother appoints Yeong Ho as the new president of the family medical services company and prevents him from returning to the States. A lost purse causes Young Ho to reconnect with Joo Eun and witness another personal embarrassment for Joo Eun in the aftermath of being dumped by Woo Sik and finding out that he has been dating her new boss, Oh Soo Jin (Yoo In Young). As it seems to become a habit for Yeong Ho to bail Joo Eun out of trouble, can he also help her to reclaim her former looks? "Oh My Venus" is a 2015 South Korean drama series directed by Kim Hyung Suk.
Blade & Soul
TV14 • Drama, Anime • TV Series (2014)
In a world where stunning beauty is menaced by evil, the up-and-coming empire struggles to defeat the empire of old and unite all races together in the dawning of a new age. Enter: Alka, a buxom assassin looking to exact revenge for the death of her teacher, Hon. She’s on the hunt for his killer, Jin Valel, a demonic dame that kills without remorse. Nevertheless, they are a part of the same “Blade Clan,” and Alka feels conflicted and sympathetic, as they are essentially one-in-the-same.
While You Were Sleeping (TV)
TV14 • Adventure, Reality • TV Series (2017)
A young woman with bad premonition dreams meets two people who suddenly develop the same ability.
Nam Hong Joo (Suzy) lives with her mother, Yoon Moon Sun (Hwang Young Hee), a widow who runs a small restaurant. Jung Jae Chan (Lee Jong Suk), a rookie prosecutor, and his younger brother, Seung Won (Shin Jae Ha), move in across the street. Since she was young, Hong Joo has had the ability to see bad events before they happen, but she is often unable to do anything about it.
One day, Jae Chan has a strange premonition dream about an accident involving Hong Joo and Lee Yoo Beom (Lee Sang Yeob), a ruthless attorney who used to be Jae Chan’s tutor. Jae Chan decides to interfere in the course of events and ends up saving the lives of Hong Joo and Han Woo Tak (Jung Hae In), a young police officer. When Jae Chan, Hong Joo and Woo Tak then start having dreams about one another, they realize that their lives are now somehow entwined.
But can the three discover the reason that they were brought together, and can they prevent the people closest to them from getting hurt?
“While You Were Sleeping” is a 2017 South Korean drama series directed by Oh Choong Hwan. It is not related to the 1995 American film by the same title starring Sandra Bullock. The script is written by Park Hye Ryun, who previously worked with Suzy on her acting debut in the television drama “Dream High” (2011) and with Lee Jong Suk in the dramas “I Hear Your Voice” (2013) and “Pinocchio” (2014).
Just Between Lovers
TV14 • Drama, International • TV Series (2017)
A building collapse ties the fates of three young people years later. Ten years ago, the S Mall collapsed due to shoddy construction, killing 48 people inside. Ha Moon Soo (Won Jin Ah) was there with her younger sister, who perished in the accident. Lee Gang Doo (Junho) was there waiting for his father, who was an electrician doing work on the building. Seo Joo Won (Lee Gi Woo) was helping out his father, who was the head engineer of the building. Moon Soo, Gang Doo and Joo Won survived from the horrible accident, but their loved ones did not. Years later, Joo Won is an architect who is working on a new project to replace the former S Mall. With her keen eye for detail and sturdy building construction, Moon Soo ends up working for Joo Won on the project. Gang Doo works odd jobs to get by and ends up working at the new construction site. How will they each deal with their respective pains as they are reminded of the event that changed all of their lives so profoundly? "Just Between Lovers" is a 2017-2018 South Korean television drama directed by Kim Jin Won.
Boys Before Flowers
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2009)
Boys Over Flowers is one of the biggest Korean drama hits of our time, sweeping ratings and awards across Asia in 2009 and 2010. This Korean take on the popular Japanese manga of the same name, tackles complex issues involving outcasts, socio-economic disparity, family, love, and friendship. Jan Di is an average girl whose family owns a dry cleaning store located near the luxurious and well known Shin Hwa High School. After saving a boy from jumping off the roof of Shin Hwa High School, Jan Di is admitted into the school on a swimming scholarship. At school, Jan Di tries to avoid confrontation with the four richest and most spoiled boys known as the F4, because she knows what happens to those that stand against them. However, when Jan Di's friend, Oh Min Ji, accidentally gets ice cream on the leader of the F4's shoes, she's forced to declare war on the leader of the F4, Goo Joon Pyo. What will happen though, when she falls in love with someone from the F4 and Goo Joon Pyo starts feeling something for her too? Will the love triangle disrupt F4 and change their lives forever? Get ready for addictive drama, romance and comedy at it best.
The Smile Has Left Your Eyes
TV14 • Drama, International • TV Series (2018)
An older brother will do anything to protect his younger sister.
Yoo Jin Kook (Park Sung Woong) is a veteran homicide detective who is getting weary of his job. The only light in his life is his younger sister, Yoo Jin Kang (Jung So Min). He dotes on her and is protective of her like a father figure ever since they lost their parents.
When Jin Kook starts investigating a suicide of a university student, he can’t help but feel that the dead student’s boyfriend, Kim Moo Young (Seo In Guk), may have been responsible for her death.
Moo Young seems like a nice guy who works at a Korean beer microbrewery, but there seems to be a dark side to him. When Moo Young meets Jin Kang and the two begin to develop a relationship, Jin Kook is determined to stop it. But can Jin Kook protect Jin Kang when she needs it the most?
“The Smile Has Left Your Eyes” is a 2018 South Korean drama series directed by Yoo Je Won. It is a remake of a 2002 Japanese drama series with the same title.
Chief Kim
TV14 • Korean, International • TV Series (2017)
Can corporate politics turn a bad person into a good person?
Kim Sung Ryong (Namgoong Min) is a skilled accountant who works for gangsters. He makes his way into a company called TQ Group as a middle manager in the accounting department with the intention of embezzling money from the company so that he can retire to his beloved Denmark.
Prosecutor-turned-corporate hired gun Seo Yool (Junho) brings Sung Ryong into the company because he assumes that Sung Ryong would be easy to control and will look the other way with all the financial corruption going on in the company under the direction of Chairman Park Hyun Do (Park Young Gyu).
As Sung Ryong tries to work with assistant director, Yoon Ha Kyung (Nam Sang Mi), and the rest of the hard-working staff in the accounting department, he somehow ends up foiling the company’s many attempts to bulldoze over the rights of its employees.
Sung Ryong’s mindset begins to change about what exactly he came to to TQ Group to do. Whose side will he decide to be on?
“Chief Kim” is a 2017 South Korean drama series directed by Lee Jae Hoon.
