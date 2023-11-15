How can one be an adult and not lose the magic? How can one live with love when the best of youth is left behind? This story proposes a reunion with the characters that marked a generation of Mexicans, who are now facing the dilemmas of adult life with its demands and obligations, but with new desires and aspirations.more
How can one be an adult and not lose the magic? How can one live ...More
Starring: Ana Claudia TalancónMartín AltomaroJohanna Murillo
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How can one be an adult and not lose the magic? How can one live with love when the best of youth is left behind? This story proposes a reunion with the characters that marked a generation of Mexicans, who are now facing the dilemmas of adult life with its demands and obligations, but with new desires and aspirations.
Starring: Ana Claudia TalancónMartín AltomaroJohanna MurilloJuan Pablo MedinaMaya Zapata
About this Show
Soy Tu Fan: La Fiesta Continua
How can one be an adult and not lose the magic? How can one live with love when the best of youth is left behind? This story proposes a reunion with the characters that marked a generation of Mexicans, who are now facing the dilemmas of adult life with its demands and obligations, but with new desires and aspirations.
Starring: Ana Claudia TalancónMartín AltomaroJohanna MurilloJuan Pablo MedinaMaya Zapata