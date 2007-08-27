A committed and resourceful team of fearless homicide cops investigate action-packed murder mysteries and solve them with hard work, intuition and panache.more
A committed and resourceful team of fearless homicide cops invest...More
Starring: Daniel MacPhersonAaron PedersenNadine Garner
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A committed and resourceful team of fearless homicide cops investigate action-packed murder mysteries and solve them with hard work, intuition and panache.
Starring: Daniel MacPhersonAaron PedersenNadine GarnerDamien RichardsonNoni Hazlehurst
About this Show
City Homicide
A committed and resourceful team of fearless homicide cops investigate action-packed murder mysteries and solve them with hard work, intuition and panache.
Starring: Daniel MacPhersonAaron PedersenNadine GarnerDamien RichardsonNoni Hazlehurst