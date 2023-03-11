Hong Taera gets trapped in a fate like that of Pandora in Greek mythology. With a perfect husband and a lovely daughter, Taera leads a life envied by all. However, her repressed memories resurface. She sets out to take revenge and protect her beloved family.more
Hong Taera gets trapped in a fate like that of Pandora in Greek m...More
Starring: Lee Ji-ahLee Sang-yoonJang Hee-jin
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Hong Taera gets trapped in a fate like that of Pandora in Greek mythology. With a perfect husband and a lovely daughter, Taera leads a life envied by all. However, her repressed memories resurface. She sets out to take revenge and protect her beloved family.
Starring: Lee Ji-ahLee Sang-yoonJang Hee-jinPark Ki-woongBong Tae-gyu
About this Show
Pandora: Beneath the Paradise
Hong Taera gets trapped in a fate like that of Pandora in Greek mythology. With a perfect husband and a lovely daughter, Taera leads a life envied by all. However, her repressed memories resurface. She sets out to take revenge and protect her beloved family.
Starring: Lee Ji-ahLee Sang-yoonJang Hee-jinPark Ki-woongBong Tae-gyu