Hulu Originals
Newly Released
Little Fires Everywhere
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2020)
Starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller, the story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.
Margaret Atwood: A Word After a Word After a Word is Power
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2020)
Poet and novelist, Margaret Atwood is a household name. Yet few know the private Margaret Atwood. Who is the woman and writer behind these stories?
Big Time Adolescence
R • Comedy • Movie (2020)
A seemingly bright and mostly innocent 16-year-old named Mo (Griffin Gluck) attempts to navigate high school under the guidance of his best friend Zeke (Pete Davidson), an unmotivated-yet-charismatic college dropout. Although Zeke genuinely cares about Mo, things start to go awry as he teaches Mo nontraditional life lessons in drug dealing, partying, and dating. Meanwhile, Mo’s well-meaning dad (Jon Cryer) tries to step in and take back the reins of his son’s upbringing.
Hillary
TVMA • Documentaries, Political • TV Series (2020)
A remarkably intimate portrait of a public woman, Hillary interweaves revealing moments from never-before-seen 2016 campaign footage with biographical chapters of her life. Featuring exclusive interviews with Hillary Rodham Clinton herself, Bill Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, friends, and journalists, the series examines how she became at once one of the most admired and vilified women in the world.
Crawlers
TVMA • Horror, Holiday • Movie (2020)
On Saint Patrick's day—a night of wild parties and drunken revelry—three unlikely friends band together to save a college town from a vicious horde of body-switching aliens.
High Fidelity
TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2020)
A record store owner revisits past relationships through music and pop culture while trying to get over her one true love.
Utopia Falls
TVPG • Drama, Kids • TV Series (2020)
In a genre bending take on a coming of age story, a group of teens in a distant future colony uncover an ancient forbidden archive of historical, cultural and musical relics. This discovery forces them to question everything they’ve been taught, and use the power of music to ignite change in their reality to expose the truth.
My Valentine
TVMA • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2020)
A pop singer’s artistic identity is stolen by her ex-boyfriend/manager and shamelessly pasted onto his new girlfriend/protégé. Locked together late one night in a concert venue, the three reconcile emotional abuses of the past…until things turn violent.
Endlings
TVPG • Adventure, Science Fiction • TV Series (2020)
Set 20 years in the future, Endlings is the empowering story of four teenagers in foster care who discover they're not alone in the universe, even though sometimes it can feel like they are. Halfway across the world, Tuko is alone. After the death of her mate, Tuko becomes the last elephant in existence--what biologists call an endling. Her endling status summons to Earth a mysterious Alien who is on an intergalactic quest to save the last member of near-extinct species. After Tuko is collected, the Alien's ship malfunctions and sends it on a crash course with the farm where Julia (Kamaia Fairburn), Johnny (Edison Grant), Tabby (Michela Luci) and Finn (Cale Thomas Ferrin) live with their foster dad, Mr. Leopold (Neil Crone). Before crashing, the Alien releases all of its cosmic collection into the fields and wilderness surrounding the property. This kicks off a high-action life-altering mission to retrieve these fantastical creatures before the local police, Tuko's caretaker (Oyin Oladejo), or a secretive industrialist (Lisa Ryder) can. Along the way, four discarded teens discover that "endling" doesn't have to mean the end; it can also mean a new beginning.
Midnight Kiss
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Thriller • Movie (2019)
A group of gay best friends and their gal pal head to a desert home to celebrate New Year’s Eve. But when a sadistic killer wants in on the party, relationships are tested and secrets are exposed as the night turns into a fight for survival.
Reprisal
TVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2019)
From the producers of The Handmaid’s Tale and Fargo comes a story that follows a relentless femme fatale who, after being left for dead, sets out to take revenge against her brother and his bombastic gang of gear-heads. The series stars Abigail Spencer, Rodrigo Santoro, Mena Massoud, Rhys Wakefield, Madison Davenport, Gilbert Owuor, David Dastmalchian, W. Earl Brown, Craig Tate, Wavyy Jonez, Shane Callahan, and Rory Cochrane. Reprisal is created by executive producer and showrunner Josh Corbin and executive produced by Warren Littlefield, Barry Jossen and Jonathan Van Tulleken. Ann Johnson and Graham Littlefield serve as co-executive producers. Reprisal is produced by A+E Studios in association with The Littlefield Company.
A Nasty Piece of Work
Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
A mid-level corporate employee finds out he’s not getting the Christmas bonus he was expecting, but his boss invites him to earn a promotion by beating his professional rival in a violent competition.
The Accident
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2019)
Tragedy strikes the welsh town of Glyngolau when an accident on a construction site kills a group of trespassing children. Grief quickly turns to anger and the families cry for justice. But as the gears of justice slowly turn, challenging truths begin to emerge. It falls to the Council Leader’s wife, Polly, to hold the community together, all the while also caring for a daughter – the only survivor of the collapse. And as those in charge fail to deliver closure for the town, it’s up to her to lead them on the march for justice, no matter what the cost.
Dollface
TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Kat Dennings stars as a young woman who, after being dumped by her longtime boyfriend, must deal with her own imagination when she literally and metaphorically re-enters the world of women, in order to rekindle the female friendships she left behind. Also starring Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell, and Esther Povitsky.
Castle Rock
TVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2018)
Misery has arrived. Lizzy Caplan plays a young Annie Wilkes from Stephen King’s MISERY. In season two of this psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse, Castle Rock combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland. The fictional Maine town of Castle Rock has figured prominently in King’s literary career: Cujo, The Dark Half, IT and Needful Things, as well as novella The Body and numerous short stories such as Rita Hayworth and The Shawshank Redemption, are either set there or contain references to Castle Rock.
Looking for Alaska
TVMA • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2019)
Teenager Miles enrolls in boarding school to try to gain a deeper perspective on life; after an unexpected tragedy, Miles and his friends try to make sense of what they have been through.
Wounds
R • Thriller, Supernatural • Movie (2019)
Disturbing and mysterious things begin happening to a New Orleans bartender (Armie Hammer) after he picks up a phone left behind in his bar. Also starring Dakota Johnson and Zazie Beetz.
Little Monsters
R • Comedy, Horror • Movie (2019)
A film dedicated to all the kindergarten teachers who motivate children to learn, instill them with confidence and stop them from being devoured by zombies.
