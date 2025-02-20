Original

Memes & NightmaresMemes & Nightmares

Memes & Nightmares is a hilarious and insightful satirical film that dives into the vibrant world of NBA Twitter. Guided by the witty and iconic social-media personality Josiah Johnson (aka King Josiah) and his equally hilarious co-star Jamel Johnson (no relation!), the film weaves a dark, satirical buddy-cop mystery as “the Brothers Johnson” unravel the culture of memes, viral moments, and digital fandom that have turned basketball into a 24/7 cultural phenomenon. Packed with humor, unforgettable stories, unexpected guests, and the absurd brilliance of internet culture, Memes and Nightmares reveals how social media has forever transformed the way the NBA is experienced and celebrated. Whether you’re a die-hard NBA fan, a lover of memes, or someone who thrives on the chaos and creativity of the internet, this film offers a unique look at the intersection of sports and digital culture.more

Memes & Nightmares is a hilarious and insightful satirical film t...More

Starring: Josiah JohnsonJamel JohnsonJoel "The Kid Mero" Martinez

Directors: Charles ToddMatt Mitchener

TVMAMovie2025

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $9.99/month.

Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY BUNDLE TRIO BASIC
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $16.99/mo.Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $16.99/mo.
What's Included?
GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
You May Also LikeExtrasDetails
IMPACT x Nightline: Reality Reckoning? Bethenny Frankel's Fight for ChangeNews Magazine, Reality • TV Series (2023)
IMPACT x Nightline: Super-Fakes: The Shadow World of Counterfeit PursesNews Magazine, Fashion & Beauty • TV Series (2024)
IMPACT x Nightline: Diddy’s DownfallNews Magazine, Entertainment News • TV Series (2024)
IMPACT x Nightline: It’s BritneyNews Magazine • TV Series (2023)
Little Miss Innocent: Passion. Poison. Prison.Unknown • Docuseries • TV Series (2024)
Vacation Friends 2R • Action and Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2023)
Quiz LadyR • Comedy • Movie (2023)
The Conversations ProjectTVMA • Lifestyle & Culture, Reality • TV Series (2023)
Patrice: The MovieNot Rated • Documentaries • Movie (2024)
BRATSNot Rated • Documentaries • Movie (2024)
Black Twitter: A People's HistoryTVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
Hip-Hop and the White HouseTVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2024)
Sacred Soil: The Piney Woods School StoryPG • Documentaries, Black Stories • Movie (2024)
SuncoastR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2024)
Becoming Karl Lagerfeld (Eng Dub)Drama • TV Series (2024)

Memes & Nightmares - Trailer

About this Movie

Memes & Nightmares

Memes & Nightmares is a hilarious and insightful satirical film that dives into the vibrant world of NBA Twitter. Guided by the witty and iconic social-media personality Josiah Johnson (aka King Josiah) and his equally hilarious co-star Jamel Johnson (no relation!), the film weaves a dark, satirical buddy-cop mystery as “the Brothers Johnson” unravel the culture of memes, viral moments, and digital fandom that have turned basketball into a 24/7 cultural phenomenon. Packed with humor, unforgettable stories, unexpected guests, and the absurd brilliance of internet culture, Memes and Nightmares reveals how social media has forever transformed the way the NBA is experienced and celebrated. Whether you’re a die-hard NBA fan, a lover of memes, or someone who thrives on the chaos and creativity of the internet, this film offers a unique look at the intersection of sports and digital culture.

Starring: Josiah JohnsonJamel JohnsonJoel "The Kid Mero" MartinezDarius MilesWill Madden

Directors: Charles ToddMatt Mitchener

TVMAMovie2025

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney Bundle Duo
BEST VALUE
Duo Basic
logo
Duo Basic
SAVE 44%*
Duo Premium
logo
Duo Premium
SAVE 42%*
Monthly price. Save up to $14.99/mo.*
$19.98/mo.$10.99/mo.*
$34.98/mo.$19.99/mo.*
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.