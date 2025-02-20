About this Movie
Memes & Nightmares
Memes & Nightmares is a hilarious and insightful satirical film that dives into the vibrant world of NBA Twitter. Guided by the witty and iconic social-media personality Josiah Johnson (aka King Josiah) and his equally hilarious co-star Jamel Johnson (no relation!), the film weaves a dark, satirical buddy-cop mystery as “the Brothers Johnson” unravel the culture of memes, viral moments, and digital fandom that have turned basketball into a 24/7 cultural phenomenon. Packed with humor, unforgettable stories, unexpected guests, and the absurd brilliance of internet culture, Memes and Nightmares reveals how social media has forever transformed the way the NBA is experienced and celebrated. Whether you’re a die-hard NBA fan, a lover of memes, or someone who thrives on the chaos and creativity of the internet, this film offers a unique look at the intersection of sports and digital culture.
Starring: Josiah JohnsonJamel JohnsonJoel "The Kid Mero" MartinezDarius MilesWill Madden
Directors: Charles ToddMatt Mitchener