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Kumail Nanjiani: Night ThoughtsKumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts

After nearly a decade away, Kumail Nanjiani returns to Chicago, where he got his start in standup, in a new special that tackles anxiety, the perils of buying drugs pre-legalization, and most importantly, cat medication.more

After nearly a decade away, Kumail Nanjiani returns to Chicago, w...More

TVMAStand Up ComedyComedyStand UpMovie2025
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts - Trailer

About this Movie

Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts

After nearly a decade away, Kumail Nanjiani returns to Chicago, where he got his start in standup, in a new special that tackles anxiety, the perils of buying drugs pre-legalization, and most importantly, cat medication.

TVMAStand Up ComedyComedyStand UpMovie2025
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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