Original • 1 season available (2 episodes)

Call Her AlexCall Her Alex

What does it take to become the most influential female podcaster of a generation? Following Alex Cooper as she prepares for her first tour, this compelling two-part documentary traces Cooper's evolution—from an awkward kid growing up in Pennsylvania to the voice behind Call Her Daddy, a podcast that redefined the conversation for women everywhere. Directed by Ry Russo-Young ("Nuclear Family"), the series offers an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at the life-defining events that shaped Cooper’s journey as she grew from a 25-year-old woman with a sex and dating podcast to the CEO of a media empire in just five years. More than just a success story, it's a portrait of a woman who is creating a space where women feel seen, heard, and empowered.more

What does it take to become the most influential female podcaster...More

TVMADocuseriesLifestyle & CultureTV Series2025
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About this Show

Call Her Alex

What does it take to become the most influential female podcaster of a generation? Following Alex Cooper as she prepares for her first tour, this compelling two-part documentary traces Cooper's evolution—from an awkward kid growing up in Pennsylvania to the voice behind Call Her Daddy, a podcast that redefined the conversation for women everywhere. Directed by Ry Russo-Young ("Nuclear Family"), the series offers an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at the life-defining events that shaped Cooper’s journey as she grew from a 25-year-old woman with a sex and dating podcast to the CEO of a media empire in just five years. More than just a success story, it's a portrait of a woman who is creating a space where women feel seen, heard, and empowered.

TVMADocuseriesLifestyle & CultureTV Series2025
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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