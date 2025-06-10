About this Show
Call Her Alex
What does it take to become the most influential female podcaster of a generation? Following Alex Cooper as she prepares for her first tour, this compelling two-part documentary traces Cooper's evolution—from an awkward kid growing up in Pennsylvania to the voice behind Call Her Daddy, a podcast that redefined the conversation for women everywhere. Directed by Ry Russo-Young ("Nuclear Family"), the series offers an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at the life-defining events that shaped Cooper’s journey as she grew from a 25-year-old woman with a sex and dating podcast to the CEO of a media empire in just five years. More than just a success story, it's a portrait of a woman who is creating a space where women feel seen, heard, and empowered.