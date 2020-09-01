Original • 8 seasons available (50 episodes)

Madagascar: A Little WildMadagascar: A Little Wild

Wrapped up in the endearing humor and physical comedy that made the Madagascar movies so popular, Madagascar: A Little Wild is a CG, musical comedy series featuring Alex, Marty, Gloria and Melman as young residents of a rescue habitat in the Central Park Zoo. Like everybody who lands in New York, these kids have big dreams and big plans. The series celebrates being yourself, never giving up, and pursuing your dreams with abandon, no matter the size.more

Wrapped up in the endearing humor and physical comedy that made t...More

Starring: Tucker ChandlerAmir O'NeilShaylin Becton

TVYFamilyAdventureCartoonsAnimationKidsTV Series2020
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Madagascar: a Little Wild S8 Trailer
Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 6
Madagascar: a Little Wild Season 5
Madagascar: a Little Wild S4 Trailer
Madagascar: a Little Wild
Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 3 Official Trailer
Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 2 Official Trailer
Madagascar: a Little Wild Season 1 Official Trailer

About this Show

Madagascar: A Little Wild

Wrapped up in the endearing humor and physical comedy that made the Madagascar movies so popular, Madagascar: A Little Wild is a CG, musical comedy series featuring Alex, Marty, Gloria and Melman as young residents of a rescue habitat in the Central Park Zoo. Like everybody who lands in New York, these kids have big dreams and big plans. The series celebrates being yourself, never giving up, and pursuing your dreams with abandon, no matter the size.

Starring: Tucker ChandlerAmir O'NeilShaylin BectonLuke LoweJasmine Gatewood

TVYFamilyAdventureCartoonsAnimationKidsTV Series2020
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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