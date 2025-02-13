Original

SLY LIVES!SLY LIVES!

Oscar-winning filmmaker Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson directs his sophomore feature documentary follow-up to "Summer of Soul." SLY LIVES! (aka The Burden of Black Genius) examines the life and legacy of Sly & The Family Stone, the groundbreaking band led by the charismatic and enigmatic Sly Stone. This film captures the rise, reign and subsequent fadeout of one of pop music's most influential artists, but also shines a light on how Black artists in America navigate the unseen burden that comes with their success. Drawing from his own personal experience and relationships, Questlove tells an empathetic human story about the cost of genius, reframing the way we all engage with pop culture.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson directs his so...More

Director: Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson

TVMADocumentariesMusicMovie2025

Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genius) Official Trailer

Sly Lives! (aka the Burden of Black Genius) - Teaser

About this Movie

SLY LIVES!

Oscar-winning filmmaker Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson directs his sophomore feature documentary follow-up to "Summer of Soul." SLY LIVES! (aka The Burden of Black Genius) examines the life and legacy of Sly & The Family Stone, the groundbreaking band led by the charismatic and enigmatic Sly Stone. This film captures the rise, reign and subsequent fadeout of one of pop music's most influential artists, but also shines a light on how Black artists in America navigate the unseen burden that comes with their success. Drawing from his own personal experience and relationships, Questlove tells an empathetic human story about the cost of genius, reframing the way we all engage with pop culture.

Director: Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson

TVMADocumentariesMusicMovie2025

