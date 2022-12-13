As Dana, a young Black woman and aspiring writer, begins to settle in her new home, she finds herself being pulled back and forth in time, emerging at a nineteenth-century plantation and confronting secrets she never knew ran through her blood.more
As Dana, a young Black woman and aspiring writer, begins to settl...More
Starring: Mallori JohnsonMicah StockRyan Kwanten
Creator: Branden Jacobs-Jenkins
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As Dana, a young Black woman and aspiring writer, begins to settle in her new home, she finds herself being pulled back and forth in time, emerging at a nineteenth-century plantation and confronting secrets she never knew ran through her blood.
Starring: Mallori JohnsonMicah StockRyan KwantenGayle RankinDavid Alexander Kaplan
Creator: Branden Jacobs-Jenkins
About this Show
Kindred
As Dana, a young Black woman and aspiring writer, begins to settle in her new home, she finds herself being pulled back and forth in time, emerging at a nineteenth-century plantation and confronting secrets she never knew ran through her blood.
Starring: Mallori JohnsonMicah StockRyan KwantenGayle RankinDavid Alexander Kaplan
Creator: Branden Jacobs-Jenkins