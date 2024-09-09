Original

Child StarChild Star

Child Star explores the highs and lows of growing up in the spotlight through the lens of some of the world’s most well-known former child stars. Through celebrity interviews, verite scenes, and archival footage, this film deconstructs the stages of earlier stardom and looks at the entertainment system over the last century. Lovato sits down with iconic former child stars such as Drew Barrymore, Kenan Thompson, Christina Ricci, Raven-Symoné, JoJo Siwa, Alyson Stoner, and more, to reflect on their personal experiences working in the entertainment industry in never-before-heard stories. Together they take a look at the next generation of child actors and how to move forward in an ever-changing landscape. The film will mark Demi Lovato’s directorial debut with Nicola Marsh co-directing with OBB Pictures, SB Films, and DLG producing.more

Child Star – Trailer

About this Movie

Child Star

Child Star explores the highs and lows of growing up in the spotlight through the lens of some of the world’s most well-known former child stars. Through celebrity interviews, verite scenes, and archival footage, this film deconstructs the stages of earlier stardom and looks at the entertainment system over the last century. Lovato sits down with iconic former child stars such as Drew Barrymore, Kenan Thompson, Christina Ricci, Raven-Symoné, JoJo Siwa, Alyson Stoner, and more, to reflect on their personal experiences working in the entertainment industry in never-before-heard stories. Together they take a look at the next generation of child actors and how to move forward in an ever-changing landscape. The film will mark Demi Lovato’s directorial debut with Nicola Marsh co-directing with OBB Pictures, SB Films, and DLG producing.

