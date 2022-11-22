In this sprawling true-crime saga filled with murder and sex, Chippendales founder, Somen 'Steve' Banerjee, an Indian immigrant chasing the American dream creates the world’s greatest male-stripping empire - only to burn it all down to the ground.more
In this sprawling true-crime saga filled with murder and sex, Chi...More
Starring: Kumail NanjianiMurray BartlettAnnaleigh Ashford
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In this sprawling true-crime saga filled with murder and sex, Chippendales founder, Somen 'Steve' Banerjee, an Indian immigrant chasing the American dream creates the world’s greatest male-stripping empire - only to burn it all down to the ground.
About this Show
Welcome to Chippendales
In this sprawling true-crime saga filled with murder and sex, Chippendales founder, Somen 'Steve' Banerjee, an Indian immigrant chasing the American dream creates the world’s greatest male-stripping empire - only to burn it all down to the ground.