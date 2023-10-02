Fright Krewe

Original • 2 seasons available (20 episodes)

Fright KreweFright Krewe

It all started during detention in a graveyard, when Soleil Le Claire, a girl who LIVES for horror, accidentally broke a spell on the Tree of Life and unleashed an ancient evil into this world. The spirit of Marie Laveau, voodoo queen of New Orleans, put her and four other kids in charge of saving the city from Belial, an ancient demon who feeds on fear. Luckily they’re not alone–each kid gets a special gift from voodoo spirits called Loa. Super strength is given to Missy, Maybe gets the ability to disappear into the realm of the dead, Pat can understand any language or creature, Stanley gets knowledge about anything he touches, and Soleil can summon fire. Later in the season, she develops air and water powers as well. The ward they live in, the 13th and a Third, is known for fright tourism and Soleil’s always loved all the scary legends about her creepy little ward. So she’s beyond excited to find out the town’s biggest secret - that vampires, rougarous, ghosts, monsters and demons are in fact very real. The creatures have been secretly living amongst the humans for decades… but tensions between the rougarous and vampires have been high lately, and when Missy has to turn into a rougarou to survive a life-threatening injury, the kids can’t help but get mixed up in all of it. Our Krewe will have to hone their powers, figure out what Belial’s up to, keep the peace between vampires and the rougarous, AND figure out how to be a team because there’s no way they’d all hang out otherwise. But going up against local legends like the Feu Follet, swamp monsters, and demon hounds from the underworld is kind of a weird bonding experience, and our Krewe will realize there’s more to each other than they thought.more

It all started during detention in a graveyard, when Soleil Le Cl...More

Creators: Eli RothJames Frey

TVPGAdventureTeenAnimationKidsTV Series2023
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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Fright Krewe S2 - Trailer
Fright Krewe - Evergreen Trailer

About this Show

Fright Krewe

It all started during detention in a graveyard, when Soleil Le Claire, a girl who LIVES for horror, accidentally broke a spell on the Tree of Life and unleashed an ancient evil into this world. The spirit of Marie Laveau, voodoo queen of New Orleans, put her and four other kids in charge of saving the city from Belial, an ancient demon who feeds on fear. Luckily they’re not alone–each kid gets a special gift from voodoo spirits called Loa. Super strength is given to Missy, Maybe gets the ability to disappear into the realm of the dead, Pat can understand any language or creature, Stanley gets knowledge about anything he touches, and Soleil can summon fire. Later in the season, she develops air and water powers as well. The ward they live in, the 13th and a Third, is known for fright tourism and Soleil’s always loved all the scary legends about her creepy little ward. So she’s beyond excited to find out the town’s biggest secret - that vampires, rougarous, ghosts, monsters and demons are in fact very real. The creatures have been secretly living amongst the humans for decades… but tensions between the rougarous and vampires have been high lately, and when Missy has to turn into a rougarou to survive a life-threatening injury, the kids can’t help but get mixed up in all of it. Our Krewe will have to hone their powers, figure out what Belial’s up to, keep the peace between vampires and the rougarous, AND figure out how to be a team because there’s no way they’d all hang out otherwise. But going up against local legends like the Feu Follet, swamp monsters, and demon hounds from the underworld is kind of a weird bonding experience, and our Krewe will realize there’s more to each other than they thought.

Creators: Eli RothJames Frey

TVPGAdventureTeenAnimationKidsTV Series2023
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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