Recently divorced 41-year-old Toby Fleishman dives into app-based dating with the kind of success he never had in his youth. Then his ex-wife disappears leaving him with their two young kids and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return.more
Recently divorced 41-year-old Toby Fleishman dives into app-based...More
Starring: Jesse EisenbergClaire DanesLizzy Caplan
Creator: Taffy Brodesser-Akner
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Recently divorced 41-year-old Toby Fleishman dives into app-based dating with the kind of success he never had in his youth. Then his ex-wife disappears leaving him with their two young kids and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return.
About this Show
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Recently divorced 41-year-old Toby Fleishman dives into app-based dating with the kind of success he never had in his youth. Then his ex-wife disappears leaving him with their two young kids and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return.