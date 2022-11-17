Original • 1 season available (8 episodes)

Fleishman Is in TroubleFleishman Is in Trouble

Recently divorced 41-year-old Toby Fleishman dives into app-based dating with the kind of success he never had in his youth. Then his ex-wife disappears leaving him with their two young kids and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return.more

Recently divorced 41-year-old Toby Fleishman dives into app-based...More

Starring: Jesse EisenbergClaire DanesLizzy Caplan

Creator: Taffy Brodesser-Akner

TVMADramaTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Fleishman Is In Trouble Official Trailer
First Look at Fleishman Is In Trouble with Jesse Eisenberg, Claire Danes & Lizzy Caplan
Inside Look: Shooting In The City That Never Sleeps with Jessie Eisenberg and Claire Danes
Inside Look: Taffy Brodesser-Akner Explains How She Brought Her Book To TV
Still To Come - Part 1
Still to Come - Part 2
Teaser: Free Pass
Teaser: God, What An Idiot He Was!
Teaser: Me-Time
Teaser: The Liver
Teaser: This Is My Enjoyment
Teaser: Vantablack
Fleishman Is in Trouble - Trailer
Official Teaser

About this Show

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Recently divorced 41-year-old Toby Fleishman dives into app-based dating with the kind of success he never had in his youth. Then his ex-wife disappears leaving him with their two young kids and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return.

Starring: Jesse EisenbergClaire DanesLizzy CaplanAdam BrodyMeara Mahoney-Gross

Creator: Taffy Brodesser-Akner

TVMADramaTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

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