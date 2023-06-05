The Age of Influence examines the dark side of influencer culture through some of the biggest social media scandals of our time. From sweeping cons to viral cancellation campaigns, watch as these taste-makers become caught in the controversial crosshairs of their own curated online worlds.more
The Age of Influence examines the dark side of influencer culture...More
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The Age of Influence examines the dark side of influencer culture through some of the biggest social media scandals of our time. From sweeping cons to viral cancellation campaigns, watch as these taste-makers become caught in the controversial crosshairs of their own curated online worlds.
About this Show
The Age of Influence
The Age of Influence examines the dark side of influencer culture through some of the biggest social media scandals of our time. From sweeping cons to viral cancellation campaigns, watch as these taste-makers become caught in the controversial crosshairs of their own curated online worlds.