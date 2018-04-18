When Lena Grisky, a Russian Princess and student at the Paris Opera Ballet School accidentally time travels to present day, she must quickly adapt if she hopes to keep her secret and hide from the dangerous Time Collectors.more
When Lena Grisky, a Russian Princess and student at the Paris Ope...More
Starring: Jessica LordChristy O'DonnellCastle Rock Peters
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When Lena Grisky, a Russian Princess and student at the Paris Opera Ballet School accidentally time travels to present day, she must quickly adapt if she hopes to keep her secret and hide from the dangerous Time Collectors.
Starring: Jessica LordChristy O'DonnellCastle Rock PetersRory J. SaperEubha Akilade
About this Show
Find Me in Paris
When Lena Grisky, a Russian Princess and student at the Paris Opera Ballet School accidentally time travels to present day, she must quickly adapt if she hopes to keep her secret and hide from the dangerous Time Collectors.
Starring: Jessica LordChristy O'DonnellCastle Rock PetersRory J. SaperEubha Akilade