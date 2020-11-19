Original • 7 seasons available (52 episodes)

Trolls: TrollsTopiaTrolls: TrollsTopia

Trolls: TrollsTopia! is the next chapter in the Trolls’ hair-raising adventures. During the Trolls sequel, Trolls: World Tour, everything gets turned on its hair when Poppy learns there are five other musically themed Trolls tribes scattered throughout the forest. Now, armed with her endless positivity she decides to bring delegates from the Country Western, Classical, Funk, Techno, and Hard Rock tribes to live together in her village, to form a new Trolls city and promote friendship and harmony in a grand experiment she calls… TrollsTopia! The delegates from the other villages won’t be the kings or queens we met in Trolls World Tour – those characters will remain in their respective villages and continue to function as the leaders of their tribes. Instead, we’re going to meet new, original characters that represent the fun features of their home tribes.more

Trolls: TrollsTopia! is the next chapter in the Trolls’ hair-rais...More

Starring: Amanda LeightonVladimir CaamañoRon Funches

TVY7FamilyKidsTV Series2020
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
TrollsTopia S7 Trailer
Trolls: TrollsTopia S6 Trailer
Trolls: TrollsTopia S5 Trailer
Trolls: Trollstopia
Trolls: Trollstopia Official Trailer
TrollsTopia S2 Trailer
Trolls: TrollsTopia S1 Trailer

About this Show

Trolls: TrollsTopia

Trolls: TrollsTopia! is the next chapter in the Trolls’ hair-raising adventures. During the Trolls sequel, Trolls: World Tour, everything gets turned on its hair when Poppy learns there are five other musically themed Trolls tribes scattered throughout the forest. Now, armed with her endless positivity she decides to bring delegates from the Country Western, Classical, Funk, Techno, and Hard Rock tribes to live together in her village, to form a new Trolls city and promote friendship and harmony in a grand experiment she calls… TrollsTopia! The delegates from the other villages won’t be the kings or queens we met in Trolls World Tour – those characters will remain in their respective villages and continue to function as the leaders of their tribes. Instead, we’re going to meet new, original characters that represent the fun features of their home tribes.

Starring: Amanda LeightonVladimir CaamañoRon FunchesDavid FynnMegan Hilty

TVY7FamilyKidsTV Series2020
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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