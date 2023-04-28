About this Show

Aaron Carter: The Little Prince of Pop

Aaron Carter was just 9 years old when he opened for The Backstreet Boys and within a few short years had become an international star with hit songs like "I Want Candy." Dubbed "The Little Prince of Pop," he was a mainstay on red carpets and in tabloids, Hollywood royalty, alongside famous older brother Nick Carter. Famous by 9 and struggling by 20, the teen sensation would fall amidst family turmoil, mental health struggles and a long addiction that ultimately took his life in November 2022. What does Carter's story tell us about how an industry treats child stars and the compounding effects of mental health, addiction and fame?