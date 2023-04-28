Original • 1 season available (1 episode)

Aaron Carter: The Little Prince of PopAaron Carter: The Little Prince of Pop

Aaron Carter was just 9 years old when he opened for The Backstreet Boys and within a few short years had become an international star with hit songs like "I Want Candy." Dubbed "The Little Prince of Pop," he was a mainstay on red carpets and in tabloids, Hollywood royalty, alongside famous older brother Nick Carter. Famous by 9 and struggling by 20, the teen sensation would fall amidst family turmoil, mental health struggles and a long addiction that ultimately took his life in November 2022. What does Carter's story tell us about how an industry treats child stars and the compounding effects of mental health, addiction and fame?more

Aaron Carter was just 9 years old when he opened for The Backstre...More

DocumentariesMusicTV Series2023

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $7.99/month.

New subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY BUNDLE TRIO BASIC
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $12.99/mo.Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $12.99/mo.
GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
EpisodesExtrasDetails

Trailer: "Aaron Carter: The Little Prince of Pop"

About this Show

Aaron Carter: The Little Prince of Pop

Aaron Carter was just 9 years old when he opened for The Backstreet Boys and within a few short years had become an international star with hit songs like "I Want Candy." Dubbed "The Little Prince of Pop," he was a mainstay on red carpets and in tabloids, Hollywood royalty, alongside famous older brother Nick Carter. Famous by 9 and struggling by 20, the teen sensation would fall amidst family turmoil, mental health struggles and a long addiction that ultimately took his life in November 2022. What does Carter's story tell us about how an industry treats child stars and the compounding effects of mental health, addiction and fame?

DocumentariesMusicTV Series2023

You May Also Like

69: The Saga of Danny HernandezTVMA • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2020)
Final Hours, America’s Longest WarDocumentaries • TV Series (2021)
Super Junior: The Last Man StandingMusic, Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
Summer of SoulPG-13 • Documentaries, Black Stories • Movie (2021)
Look at Me: XXXTentacionTVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2022)
The 1619 ProjectTVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
McCartney 3, 2, 1Talk & Interview, Music • TV Series (2021)
Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking BarbieTV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Rap Trap: Hip Hop on TrialDocumentaries, Music • TV Series (2023)
FYRE FRAUDTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
JawlineTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Batman & BillTV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
The Housewife and the HustlerTV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
Victoria's Secret: Angels and DemonsDocumentaries • TV Series (2022)
We Are Freestyle Love SupremeTVMA • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2020)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (With Ads)
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.
$14.99/mo.
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.