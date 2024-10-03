Hold Your Breath

Original

Hold Your BreathHold Your Breath

In 1930s Oklahoma amid the region’s horrific dust storms, a woman (Sarah Paulson) is convinced that a sinister presence is threatening her family.more

In 1930s Oklahoma amid the region’s horrific dust storms, a woman...More

Starring: Sarah PaulsonAmiah MillerAnnaleigh Ashford

Directors: Karrie CrouseWill Joines

RThrillerDramaMovie2024

About this Movie

