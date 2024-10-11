Original

Mr. CrocketMr. Crocket

A single mother thinks she's found the key to calming her child down – a VHS copy of a strange children's program named Mr. Crocket's World. However, a darker, bloodier secret waits to invade their home from inside the tape.more

A single mother thinks she's found the key to calming her child d...More

TVMAMovie2024

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $7.99/month*.

*Price will increase to $9.99/month on 10/17/2024. Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY BUNDLE TRIO BASIC
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $14.99/mo.*
*Price will increase to $16.99/month on 10/17/2024. Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $14.99/mo.*
*Price will increase to $16.99/month on 10/17/2024.
What's Included?
GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
You May Also LikeExtrasDetails
OUT THERE: Crimes of the ParanormalSupernatural, Docuseries • TV Series (2024)
IMPACT x Nightline: Diddy: Drugs, Lies & Freak OffsNews Magazine, Crime • TV Series (2024)
IMPACT x Nightline: Killer Mom - The Case of Susan SmithNews Magazine, Crime • TV Series (2024)
Little Miss Innocent: Passion. Poison. Prison.Docuseries • TV Series (2024)
IMPACT x Nightline: How I Got PlayedNews Magazine • TV Series (2024)
How To Die AloneTVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2024)
Vacation Friends 2R • Comedy, Action and Adventure • Movie (2023)
Quiz LadyR • Comedy • Movie (2023)
Patrice: The MovieNot Rated • Documentaries • Movie (2024)
BRATSNot Rated • Documentaries • Movie (2024)
No One Will Save YouPG-13 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2023)
The Beauty Queen Killer: 9 Days of TerrorDocumentaries, Crime • TV Series (2024)
Mastermind: To Think Like a KillerTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2024)
Daughters of the CultCrime, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
Me HereafterCrime, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)

Mr. Crocket - Trailer

Mr. Crocket's World

About this Movie

Mr. Crocket

A single mother thinks she's found the key to calming her child down – a VHS copy of a strange children's program named Mr. Crocket's World. However, a darker, bloodier secret waits to invade their home from inside the tape.

TVMAMovie2024

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
MOST POPULAR
logo
With Ads
logo
No Ads
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.^
$17.99/mo.^
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
^Hulu (With Ads) will increase to $9.99/month on 10/17/2024. Hulu (No Ads) will increase to $18.99/month on 10/17/2024.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.