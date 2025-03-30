An animated anthology following the fiercest warriors in human history: a Viking raider on a bloody quest for revenge, a ninja and samurai in a brutal battle for succession, and a WWII pilot taking to the sky to investigate a threat to the Allied cause. more
An animated anthology following the fiercest warriors in human hi...More
Starring: Lindsay LaVanchyLouis OzawaRick Gonzalez
Directors: Dan TrachtenbergJoshua Wassung
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An animated anthology following the fiercest warriors in human history: a Viking raider on a bloody quest for revenge, a ninja and samurai in a brutal battle for succession, and a WWII pilot taking to the sky to investigate a threat to the Allied cause.
Starring: Lindsay LaVanchyLouis OzawaRick GonzalezMichael Biehn
Directors: Dan TrachtenbergJoshua Wassung
About this Movie
Predator: Killer of Killers
An animated anthology following the fiercest warriors in human history: a Viking raider on a bloody quest for revenge, a ninja and samurai in a brutal battle for succession, and a WWII pilot taking to the sky to investigate a threat to the Allied cause.
Starring: Lindsay LaVanchyLouis OzawaRick GonzalezMichael Biehn
Directors: Dan TrachtenbergJoshua Wassung