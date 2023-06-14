The gang is back after 25 years, swapping their stage costumes for dognapping, racing pigeons and a very unconventional hostage situation; but when tragedy strikes, the whole Monty gang must pull together for a common purpose: to honor an old friend.more
The gang is back after 25 years, swapping their stage costumes fo...More
Starring: Robert CarlyleMark AddyLesley Sharp
Creators: Simon BeaufoyAlice Nutter
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The gang is back after 25 years, swapping their stage costumes for dognapping, racing pigeons and a very unconventional hostage situation; but when tragedy strikes, the whole Monty gang must pull together for a common purpose: to honor an old friend.
Starring: Robert CarlyleMark AddyLesley SharpHugo SpeerPaul Barber
Creators: Simon BeaufoyAlice Nutter
About this Show
The Full Monty
The gang is back after 25 years, swapping their stage costumes for dognapping, racing pigeons and a very unconventional hostage situation; but when tragedy strikes, the whole Monty gang must pull together for a common purpose: to honor an old friend.
Starring: Robert CarlyleMark AddyLesley SharpHugo SpeerPaul Barber
Creators: Simon BeaufoyAlice Nutter