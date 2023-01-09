KOALA MAN follows middle-aged dad Kevin and his titular secret identity, whose only superpower is a burning passion for following rules and snuffing out petty crime. Koala Man is on a quest to clean up the town of Dapto, often roping his frustrated family into his increasingly bizarre adventures.more
KOALA MAN follows middle-aged dad Kevin and his titular secret id...More
Starring: Michael CusackSarah SnookDemi Lardner
Creator: Michael Cusack
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KOALA MAN follows middle-aged dad Kevin and his titular secret identity, whose only superpower is a burning passion for following rules and snuffing out petty crime. Koala Man is on a quest to clean up the town of Dapto, often roping his frustrated family into his increasingly bizarre adventures.
About this Show
Koala Man
KOALA MAN follows middle-aged dad Kevin and his titular secret identity, whose only superpower is a burning passion for following rules and snuffing out petty crime. Koala Man is on a quest to clean up the town of Dapto, often roping his frustrated family into his increasingly bizarre adventures.