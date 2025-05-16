Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special

Original

Matteo Lane: The Al Dente SpecialMatteo Lane: The Al Dente Special

Matteo Lane's comedy is like catching up with your old friend at brunch. In his latest special, he shares a glimpse into his travels, unique family background and friendships.more

Starring: Matteo LaneAminah ImaniCaitlin Peluffo

Director: Jared Lapidus

TVMAStand Up ComedyComedyMovie2025
Matteo Lane's comedy is like catching up with your old friend at brunch. In his latest special, he shares a glimpse into his travels, unique family background and friendships.

