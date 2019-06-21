Original • 2 seasons available (26 episodes)

The Bravest KnightThe Bravest Knight

The Bravest Knight is a story of a young pumpkin farmer named Cedric, as he attempts to become the greatest knight who ever lived. Now grown and married to the prince of his dreams, Sir Cedric recounts his fairytale adventures to his adopted daughter Nia, showing her the paths and pitfalls that await her on the way to knighthood. Accompanied by his best friend, a bridge-less troll named Grunt, Cedric's lifelong quest to fulfill his destiny takes him through a world of witches and giants, and ends with the toughest challenge of all: Teaching his daughter to do the same.more

The Bravest Knight is a story of a young pumpkin farmer named Ced...More

Starring: T.R. KnightBobby MoynihanStorm Reid

Creator: Daniel Errico

TVPGLGBTQ+Black StoriesAnimationKidsTV Series2019
  • 5.1
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
The Bravest Knight S2B - Trailer
The Bravest Knight S2A - Trailer
The Bravest Knight S1 - Trailer

About this Show

The Bravest Knight

The Bravest Knight is a story of a young pumpkin farmer named Cedric, as he attempts to become the greatest knight who ever lived. Now grown and married to the prince of his dreams, Sir Cedric recounts his fairytale adventures to his adopted daughter Nia, showing her the paths and pitfalls that await her on the way to knighthood. Accompanied by his best friend, a bridge-less troll named Grunt, Cedric's lifelong quest to fulfill his destiny takes him through a world of witches and giants, and ends with the toughest challenge of all: Teaching his daughter to do the same.

Starring: T.R. KnightBobby MoynihanStorm ReidRuPaulChristine Baranski

Creator: Daniel Errico

TVPGLGBTQ+Black StoriesAnimationKidsTV Series2019
  • 5.1
  • hd

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