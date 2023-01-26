Original • 1 season available (6 episodes)

The 1619 ProjectThe 1619 Project

Hulu’s six-part 1619 Docuseries is an expansion of “The 1619 Project” created by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and the New York Times Magazine. The series seeks to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the very center of our national narrativemore

Hulu’s six-part 1619 Docuseries is an expansion of “The 1619 Proj...More

Starring: Nikole Hannah-Jones

TVMADocumentariesTV Series2023
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
The 1619 Project | Official Teaser | Hulu
The 1619 Project | Date Announcement | Hulu
The 1619 Project | Coming Up This Season | Hulu
The 1619 Project | Inside The Series | Hulu
The 1619 Project | Music | Hulu

About this Show

The 1619 Project

Hulu’s six-part 1619 Docuseries is an expansion of “The 1619 Project” created by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and the New York Times Magazine. The series seeks to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the very center of our national narrative

Starring: Nikole Hannah-Jones

TVMADocumentariesTV Series2023
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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