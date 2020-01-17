Endlings - Series Trailer
TVPG • Adventure, Science Fiction, Kids, Action, Family • TV Series • 2020

Set 20 years in the future, Endlings is the empowering story of four teenagers in foster care who discover they're not alone in the universe

Set 20 years in the future, Endlings is the empowering story of four teenagers in foster care who discover they're not alone in the universe, even tho...more

12 episodes

Episode 1

The End Is the Beginning Part 1

Julia, a 14-year old orphan, is placed in the care of foster parent Mr. Leopold where she joins his other charges, Johnny, Tabby and Finn, on a 2000-acre farm. But when an Alien’s ship crashes into their barn they learn Julia is not the only new arrival.
Episode 2

The End Is the Beginning Part 2

The escaped endlings on the Leopold farm put the family at odds, leaving Julia’s future there in question. But after one of the creatures allows Julia to relive her past, it’s up to her to decide whether or not she’ll let her past control her future.
Episode 3

The Elephant in the Room

Another endling’s escape wakes the injured Alien. With the police and a mysterious guest on their way, Tabby and Julia argue over what to do with their now awake visitor, while Johnny worries about another run in with law enforcement.
Episode 4

The Enemy of My Enemy

With Julia and Finn on the run with the Alien, it's up to Johnny, Mr. Leopold and a reluctant Tabby to find them. What they don't know is that while Julia is trying to get away from the farm, a subterranean creature is being lured there.
Episode 5

Curiosity

After Tuko’s caretaker Abiona takes revenge on the Alien; Julia must find a way to convince her to help. Unfortunately, the Alien isn’t the only being who needs saving as Johnny, Tabby and Finn deal with a new endling, this one from earth’s own history.
Episode 6

Surprise

The pursuit of a mysterious new creature catches the attention of the local police. After a particularly close encounter, Mr. Leopold forbids Johnny from continuing the chase, causing a rift between foster father and son.
Episode 7

Home

Tabby has a disappointing visit with her estranged mother while Julia, Johnny and Finn try to save an adorable endling. When Tabby falls in love with the new creature and tries to hide it, her feelings threaten the safety of her foster family.
Episode 8

Found and Lost

Abiona joins Johnny and Julia’s search for a new sightless endling, while back at the farm Tabby tries to keep Finn and Mr. Leopold from discovering the creature she’s hiding in the house.
Episode 9

Are You Afraid of the Light?

While Mr. Leopold confronts his past, Johnny, Julia, Tabby, and Finn must trap a recently released endling before it traps them.
Episode 10

Invisible

With the recently named Alien on the mend Julia, Johnny, Tabby and Finn turn their attention to helping a new endling that can’t survive in the cold. But the creature’s unique ability to hide makes saving it nearly impossible.
Episode 11

Extinction

While pursuing an elusive endling, Julia, Johnny, Tabby and Finn come across a menacing trap and realize they’re not the only ones trying to capture the creature.
Episode 12

The End Is the Beginning Is the End

Tabby, Johnny, Julia and Finn race to save a trapped endling while a seemingly endless stream of drones try to capture it. Unhappy with her drones’ progress, Hewes and her team arrive to finish the mission themselves.

Start Your Free Trial