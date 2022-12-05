Original • 1 season available (8 episodes)

Back in the GrooveBack in the Groove

New Reality Dating Series - Three single women in their 40s, all stuck in the grind of their everyday lives, will check OUT of their comfort zones and check INTO The Groove Hotel, a magical resort on the beautiful island of the Dominican Republic - where the goal is to rediscover their youth, live joyously, and hopefully find love with men HALF. THEIR. AGE. As the saying goes, “you can’t fall in love with someone else until you fall in love with yourself!” At the Groove Hotel, these three women will have the opportunity to do both! Whether they find the perfect fling, friendship, true love, or something in between, this is their chance to take charge and break through the double standards older women face every day. And they’re going to have a lot of fun doing it! The show is hosted by Taye Diggs, who knows a thing or two about getting into the groove.more

New Reality Dating Series - Three single women in their 40s, all ...More

Starring: Taye Diggs

Creator: Michael Krupat

TV14RealityRomanceTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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Back in the Groove S1 - Trailer

About this Show

Back in the Groove

New Reality Dating Series - Three single women in their 40s, all stuck in the grind of their everyday lives, will check OUT of their comfort zones and check INTO The Groove Hotel, a magical resort on the beautiful island of the Dominican Republic - where the goal is to rediscover their youth, live joyously, and hopefully find love with men HALF. THEIR. AGE. As the saying goes, “you can’t fall in love with someone else until you fall in love with yourself!” At the Groove Hotel, these three women will have the opportunity to do both! Whether they find the perfect fling, friendship, true love, or something in between, this is their chance to take charge and break through the double standards older women face every day. And they’re going to have a lot of fun doing it! The show is hosted by Taye Diggs, who knows a thing or two about getting into the groove.

Starring: Taye Diggs

Creator: Michael Krupat

TV14RealityRomanceTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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