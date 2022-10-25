Original • 4 seasons available (16 episodes)

Wild CrimeWild Crime

America's National Parks and stunning wilderness areas are not immune to crime. With hundreds of millions of visitors every year, bad things are bound to happen. Wild Crime follows the investigators who are tasked with solving the most brutal crimes in these wild places. Go on the trail of elusive perpetrators with the elite detective squads that investigate heinous acts committed in America's most majestic wilderness lands.more

America's National Parks and stunning wilderness areas are not im...More

TV14DocumentariesCrimeTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Wild Crime: The Eleven Skulls - Trailer
Wild Crime: Blood Mountain - Trailer
Trailer: ‘Wild Crime: Murder in Yosemite’ Season 2
Wild Crime: Murder in the Rocky Mountains - Official Trailer

About this Show

Wild Crime

America's National Parks and stunning wilderness areas are not immune to crime. With hundreds of millions of visitors every year, bad things are bound to happen. Wild Crime follows the investigators who are tasked with solving the most brutal crimes in these wild places. Go on the trail of elusive perpetrators with the elite detective squads that investigate heinous acts committed in America's most majestic wilderness lands.

TV14DocumentariesCrimeTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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