America's National Parks and stunning wilderness areas are not immune to crime. With hundreds of millions of visitors every year, bad things are bound to happen. Wild Crime follows the investigators who are tasked with solving the most brutal crimes in these wild places. Go on the trail of elusive perpetrators with the elite detective squads that investigate heinous acts committed in America's most majestic wilderness lands.more
America's National Parks and stunning wilderness areas are not im...More
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America's National Parks and stunning wilderness areas are not immune to crime. With hundreds of millions of visitors every year, bad things are bound to happen. Wild Crime follows the investigators who are tasked with solving the most brutal crimes in these wild places. Go on the trail of elusive perpetrators with the elite detective squads that investigate heinous acts committed in America's most majestic wilderness lands.
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Wild Crime
America's National Parks and stunning wilderness areas are not immune to crime. With hundreds of millions of visitors every year, bad things are bound to happen. Wild Crime follows the investigators who are tasked with solving the most brutal crimes in these wild places. Go on the trail of elusive perpetrators with the elite detective squads that investigate heinous acts committed in America's most majestic wilderness lands.