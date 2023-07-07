Original • 1 season available (3 episodes)

The Ashley Madison AffairThe Ashley Madison Affair

The rise, fall, and improbable resurgence of Ashley Madison, the dating website aimed at marriage cheats. Pioneers in outrageous viral advertising, the company stops at nothing to gain publicity and by 2015 it appears to be on the brink of world domination. Then a team of hackers expose the intimate sexual secrets of millions of members, with devastating consequences. But in the aftermath of the data breach, are the site's adulterous users the only ones with dirty secrets?more

The rise, fall, and improbable resurgence of Ashley Madison, the ...More

NewsDocuseriesTV Series2023
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $7.99/month.

New subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY BUNDLE TRIO BASIC
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $12.99/mo.Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $12.99/mo.
GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
EpisodesExtrasDetails

The Ashley Madison Affair - Trailer

About this Show

The Ashley Madison Affair

The rise, fall, and improbable resurgence of Ashley Madison, the dating website aimed at marriage cheats. Pioneers in outrageous viral advertising, the company stops at nothing to gain publicity and by 2015 it appears to be on the brink of world domination. Then a team of hackers expose the intimate sexual secrets of millions of members, with devastating consequences. But in the aftermath of the data breach, are the site's adulterous users the only ones with dirty secrets?

NewsDocuseriesTV Series2023
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

You May Also Like

Betrayal: The Perfect HusbandDocuseries, Crime • TV Series (2023)
The Jewel ThiefTVMA • Documentaries, Crime • Movie (2023)
The Age of InfluenceDocumentaries • TV Series (2023)
Queenmaker: The Making of an It GirlTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2023)
Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah LawrenceTVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a DynastyTVMA • Movie (2022)
The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing, and VanderpumpDocumentaries, Reality • TV Series (2023)
IMPACT x NightlineNews, Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
Pretty Baby: Brooke ShieldsDocumentaries • TV Series (2023)
The Secrets of HillsongTVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
Death in the DormsNews, Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
Demons & SaviorsDocumentaries, Crime • TV Series (2023)
Mother UndercoverDocumentaries, Crime • TV Series (2023)
Still Missing MorganDocumentaries, News • TV Series (2023)
Beyond the Headlines: The Gabby Petito StoryTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2022)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (With Ads)
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.
$14.99/mo.
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.