Original • 1 season available (3 episodes)

The Ashley Madison AffairThe Ashley Madison Affair

The rise, fall, and improbable resurgence of Ashley Madison, the dating website aimed at marriage cheats. Pioneers in outrageous viral advertising, the company stops at nothing to gain publicity and by 2015 it appears to be on the brink of world domination. Then a team of hackers expose the intimate sexual secrets of millions of members, with devastating consequences. But in the aftermath of the data breach, are the site's adulterous users the only ones with dirty secrets?more

The rise, fall, and improbable resurgence of Ashley Madison, the ...More

Starring: Stephanie Leigh RosePaul AlbertsonLydia Fraser

TV14NewsDocuseriesTV Series2023
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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About this Show

The Ashley Madison Affair

The rise, fall, and improbable resurgence of Ashley Madison, the dating website aimed at marriage cheats. Pioneers in outrageous viral advertising, the company stops at nothing to gain publicity and by 2015 it appears to be on the brink of world domination. Then a team of hackers expose the intimate sexual secrets of millions of members, with devastating consequences. But in the aftermath of the data breach, are the site's adulterous users the only ones with dirty secrets?

Starring: Stephanie Leigh RosePaul AlbertsonLydia FraserAlice OffleyCate Debenham-Taylor

TV14NewsDocuseriesTV Series2023
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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