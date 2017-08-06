Total Divas is back on its 8th season with the return of Paige, the Bellas, Nattie, Nia, Trinity, and Lana as they continue to make historic moves for the Women’s Division at WWE and the impact of their personal lives are equally paramount. Nicole traverses a soulful journey to discover who she is on her own, Brie continues to grapple with the growing pains of being a mother and a career woman, and Paige deals with her skeletons as she searches for life after wrestling. All the while, our WWE Superstars - Trinity, Nattie, Nia, and Lana - work to keep themselves anchored in and outside of the ring!